CEO Arrested for Embezzlement to Remain in Jail in Critical Condition

Founder of Center Point Group construction company, Maia Rcheulishvili, who was arrested in July of 2016 for embezzling 19 million lari, is now in critical condition, reported her lawyer, Maia Tsutskiridze.

Tsutskiride requested a 50,000 lari fine be applied instead of the fulfillment of Rcheulishvili’s sentence given her physical condition. However, the court denied the appeal.

Tsutskiridze stated earlier today that “all tests confirm that Maia Rcheulishvili’s health condition is critical. Taking her back to that small cell which lacks proper conditions will only worsen her condition. If the court and Prosecutor’s Office considers [the gravity of the situation], a softer punishment could be applied.”

According to a 2012 report by Transparency International Georgia, the Center Point Group failed to deliver on a housing construction project for which they were payed in advance.

30,000 individuals were left without apartments as a result. According to the Prosecutor’s office, the company directorship, including Maia Rcheulishvili together with Irakli Mindeli and Salome Charkviani, embezzled over 19.7 million lari from these payments.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the victims were pressured to give false testimony and to claim that their legal interests had indeed been satisfied. They also reported that Maia Rcheulishvili and other representatives of Center Point Group attempted to pressure customers to pay for previously undiscussed costs.

Maia Rcheulishvili and her husband Vakhtang Rcheulishvili have said that they believe the investigation is politically motivated, as according to Rusudan Kervalishvili, their political sympathies lie with Saakashvili and the United National Movement. The Minister of Justice, Tea Tsulukiani, has denied that there is any political motives behind the investigation.

On July 14, 201, Maia Rcheulishvili and her son, Guram Rcheulishvili, were sentenced to 7 - 11 years in prison for embezzling 19 million lari. The case lasted from 2006 - 2010. Maia Rcheulishvili was remanded into custody after the delivery of the verdict. Her son, tried in absentia, posted a video on his Facebook page stating his intent to surrender to law enforcement authorities.