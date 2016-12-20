Nuts Become Second Biggest Export Product of Georgia

According to Geostat’s 11 - month foreign trade report, nuts have become the second biggest export product of Georgia. In between January and November of this year, more than $167 million worth of nuts were exported from the country. This is $3 million more than last year for the same time period.

The rise in the export of nuts would have been even higher had it not been for a global decrease on the price of nuts, which came about as a result of record nut - harvesting in Turkey this year.

Here are the top 10 products that were exported from Georgia this year: