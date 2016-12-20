ტაბულა

foreign trade

Nuts Become Second Biggest Export Product of Georgia

0 კომენტარი
ფოტო: kartalorganik.com

According to Geostat’s 11 - month foreign trade report, nuts have become the second biggest export product of Georgia. In between January and November of this year, more than $167 million worth of nuts were exported from the country. This is $3 million more than last year for the same time period.

The rise in the export of nuts would have been even higher had it not been for a global decrease on the price of nuts, which came about as a result of record nut - harvesting in Turkey this year.

Here are the top 10 products that were exported from Georgia this year:

  • Copper ore - $287 million
  • Nuts and walnuts - $167 million
  • Ferroalloys - $153 million
  • Autoexport - $151 million
  • Wines - $103 million
  • Medicines - $95 million
  • Spirits - $82 million
  • Gold - $77 million
  • Mineral Waters - $72 million
  • Nitric Fertilizers - $60 million

ახალი ვიდეო მეტი ვიდეო

თურქეთში რუსეთის ელჩი მოკლეს (UPDATE)

კომენტარები

შესვლა ან რეგისტრაცია