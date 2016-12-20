Nuts Become Second Biggest Export Product of Georgia
According to Geostat’s 11 - month foreign trade report, nuts have become the second biggest export product of Georgia. In between January and November of this year, more than $167 million worth of nuts were exported from the country. This is $3 million more than last year for the same time period.
The rise in the export of nuts would have been even higher had it not been for a global decrease on the price of nuts, which came about as a result of record nut - harvesting in Turkey this year.
Here are the top 10 products that were exported from Georgia this year:
- Copper ore - $287 million
- Nuts and walnuts - $167 million
- Ferroalloys - $153 million
- Autoexport - $151 million
- Wines - $103 million
- Medicines - $95 million
- Spirits - $82 million
- Gold - $77 million
- Mineral Waters - $72 million
- Nitric Fertilizers - $60 million
ახალი ვიდეო მეტი ვიდეოთურქეთში რუსეთის ელჩი მოკლეს (UPDATE)
- ლარის გაუფასურება თალაკვაძე: სესხების პორტფელის გადართვა ლარზე დღეს ერთადერთი სწორი გამოსავალია ყალბი დოკუმენტები ყალბი დიპლომის დამზადებისთვის ტექნიკური უნივერსიტეტის ასისტენტ-პროფესორი დააკავეს
- ნინო დარსაველიძე კრიმინალი მღებრიშვილი კრიმინალის გაზრდაზე: ვისაც როგორც უნდა, ისე ითვლის ამ სტატისტიკას
- დაიცავი თავისუფლება დოლარის კუპიურები ივანიშვილის გამოსახულებით - აქცია მთავრობის კანცელარიასთან რუსეთის მართლმადიდებელი ეკლესია მოსკოვის პატრიარქი სირიის ომში რუსეთის სამხედრო ჩარევას წმიდას უწოდებს
კომენტარები