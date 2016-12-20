MIA: Policeman Who Beat Journalist No Longer Employed
Minister of Internal Affairs Giorgi Mgebrishvili stated today that a policeman who allegedly beat up one of TV company Iberia’s journalist, Giorgi Gasviani, is no longer employed by the Ministry anymore.
The incident occurred on December 19. According to Gasviani, the drunk policemen physically and verbally abused him.
The anchor of TV company Iberia, Giorgi Gasviani, reported that his car had slipped off the road when it was noticed by the inebriated policeman. According to Gasviani, the policemen physically abused him and threatened him with a gun. The journalist was on his way to a seminar on human rights. The incident occurred near Borjomi.
“The Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the case - no can accuse us of supporting him [the policeman]. As you might know, the person involved in this case was our employee, however he doesn’t work with us anymore. He tendered his resignation which we accepted”, said the Minister of Internal Affairs.
