Nodia: Saakashvili Undermined United National Movement

Since 2012, the main project of Bidzina Ivanishvili has been to divide the United National Movement and make it ‘disappear from the radars’. He didn’t manage to succeed in that. Despite the UNM having lost in the most recent elections, it remains the main opposition force, and the main threat to Georgian Dream.

This time, help came from an unexpected side: the founder of the party, Mikheil Saakashvili, undermined the party. [Nobody knows] what the result of the convention will be, but most probably this will be a step towards weakening the party, and possibly towards its marginalization.

This is a undeserved present for Bidzina Ivanishvili. I confess that I wasn’t expecting the development of issues in such way. All this is very unfortunate, not just for the party or for Mikheil Saakashvili’s political legacy, but also for the country.

The United National Movement had the chance to become the first real party in Georgia’s history (and not the ‘pocket’ organization of some leaders, such as Georgian Dream or the Labor Party - or the Citizens’ Union or Revival in the past). Now, this chance has been lost.

Warning: If any of you think that I’m blaming Mikheil Saakashvili for making a deal with Bidzina Ivanishvili, then you’re wrong.

