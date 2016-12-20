Only 12 Approached Health Services for Cannabis Consumption in 2016

According to the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC), only 12 people approached health centers in 2016 for problems related to cannabis consumption. This information was requested by narcologist Zura Sikharulidze, who is the head of Urant Clinic and a member of the National Drug Policies Platform.

“Opponents often refer to a lack of services in this area. If that’s so, then the level of approachability should be high. When so few people are approaching and making use of these services throughout Georgia, then talking about not having enough services to face the challenges related to this problem is just illogical”, Zura Sikharulidze told Tabula.

Regarding previous years, only 9 people approached health services for psychological or behaviour disorders related to cannabis consumption in 2015, whereas in 2014 - 10 people.

An activist of June 2nd movement, a group that demands the legalization of Marijuana, Mariam Gogolishvili, commented that one of the arguments of the opposite side is that the motive of repressive drug policies is to take care of the people, however, the data provided by NCDC proves the opposite.

“The representatives of the government and especially of the Ministry of Internal Affairs often say that repressive drug policies serve to protect the "genetic foundation" of our nation. They also say that marijuana is a dangerous drug. However, the data provided by the NCDC proves the opposite. Only 12 people have approached health service facilities this year due to problems caused by cannabis consumption.

When the alleged motive is to take care of society and the police take around 112 people everyday for drug testing and then charges them with unreasonable fines, this once again proves that the existing drug policies in our country are outdated and don’t answer modern demands.” - said Gogolishvili.

Active campaign demanding the liberalization of drug policies started in 2010. On June 2, 2013, the first huge demonstration was held in Tbilisi demanding the decriminalization of marijuana.

As a result of numerous campaigns of June 2nd Movement, White Noise Movement, GeNPUD and other organizations working on this issue, the Constitutional Court approved the appeal of civic activist, Beka Tsikarishvili, and ruled in 2015 that the possession of less than 70 grams of marijuana would not be punishable by jail time. In 2016, the Constitutional Court also ruled that the consumption of marijuana is not punishable by jail time.

However, up to 12-year imprisonment terms for cultivation and criminal charges and high fines for possession and consumption of marijuana still exist. The Police continually practices forced urine tests, in which citizens are stopped in the street, detained and taken to the narcology testing facility. If individuals test positive for Marijuana, they have to pay unreasonable fines, whereas in case of club or hard drugs, they may be imprisoned.

Around 50, 000 people annually are forced to take drug tests based on so called “grounded suspicion”. However, the consumption of illegal substances was found in only 35% of those tested. Around 17,000,000 GEL was spent on drug tests during the last 7 years.

The research center on addiction Alternative Georgia, in cooperation with the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC), carried out research in 2015, according to which 69.4% of those polled were in favour of decriminalization of marijuana. 54.5% of those polled thought that people shouldn’t be arrested for the use of all other drugs.

In 2016, around 40 movements and organisations working in the drug policies field created a national platform on drug policy, the aim of which is to decriminalize the consumption of all drugs.