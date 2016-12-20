Archpriest Denounces Those Who Did Not Protest Against Pope

ფოტო: ალექსანდრე ბაგრატიონ-დავითაშვილი

More than 30 priests of the Georgian Church gathered on December 14 after the archpriest and leader of the Orthodox Parents’ Union, Davit Isakadze, stated that Fathers Teodore Gagnidze and Aleksandre Galdava had betrayed god for not protesting against the arrival of Pope Francis.

He also said that these priests are enemies of the church and that “their sermons are full of sacrilege.”

According to the BBC, the Orthodox Parents' Union is an “umbrella group for parents and priests, which became famous for its aggressive, often violent demonstrations against minorities.”

Apart from Fathers Teodore Gagnidze and Aleksandre Galdava, the meeting was also attended by Fathers Levan Mateshvili and Ilia Chighladze. Father Levan later wrote on his Facebook page that “this group has turned into a stage 4 cancer. . . Whoever loves Jesus Christ should stand up against this strengthened metastasis.”

Referring to Isakadze’s statement, Father Ilia Chighladze also said that “religious fanaticism and ignorance is worse than any other fanaticism. It is more dangerous and scary than all other fanatic ideologies put together, as it demolishes true religion. . .”

Later Isakadze stated that “we also had a meeting with the Patriarch of Georgia, Ilia lI, and we hope that it will result in something and that they will repent for their sins, however, our hopes are low.”

The Pope’s arrival in Tbilisi on September 30, 2016 was met with protests. Orthodox priests and activists gathered in the road from the airport in protest his presence in the country. The group has claimed that the Pope is a “spiritual aggressor” and is at odds with orthodox values. Some clerics have claimed that the Patriarch only agreed to meet with the Pope out of politeness.

Davit Isakadze and several of his affiliates from the Orthodox Parent’s Union have been involved in several legal cases in recent years.

In 2008, he and his associates raided a party for youth celebrating halloween. On May 17, 2013, Isakadze participated in a raid of protesters against homophobia and transphobia, when orthodox Church activists, including priests, broke through a police chain in downtown Tbilisi and stormed a gay rights’ demonstration on May 17. After several months of investigations, Tabula also found out that Isakadze has previously had criminal charges, first in 1979 for robbery and then in 1983 for stealing two cars in one night.

In 2010, the Orthodox Parents’ Union was also involved in a raid on civic activists in front of Ilia State University. This was followed by the Patriarch Ilia ll’s decision to grant Isakadze the right to wear the mitra - a crown bearing small icons which is awarded to bishops by the Patriarch after long and loyal service to the Church.