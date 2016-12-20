Khoshtaria: The Problem is we’re being Dragged away from our Main Goal

“

I remember the first disagreement between me and Mikheil Saakashvili [founder of the United National Movement] regarded the convention. It was painful for him that I didn’t agree with his opinions. The constant manner of our relations was: I will never act the way you tell me to. I might have a different opinion from you, Bakradze or Bokeria and this is our strength and you shouldn’t consider it as a step against you. On the contrary, you should count on the new or old members of the party who want to debate, but have the same, shared goal.

Back then I think he accepted it. However, today, we’ve come to the point where the issue is that if you’re not on the same page with Misha, then you’re not a member of the party.

The problem isn’t that I want things to be done my way - the problem is that this is dragging us away from our main goal, which is to defeat Bidzina Ivanishvili and change the government.

