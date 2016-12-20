Mgebrishvili on Crime Statistics: I Don’t See Society’s Demand for it

“I don’t see society’s demand in this aspect. At least, Nika Melia and Otar Kakhidze (Members of parliamentary minority, United National Movement) aren’t ‘society’ for me. For me, society represents a broader spectre”, said Minister of Internal Affairs, Giorgi Mgebrishvili regarding his decision to no longer release crime statistics after the end of 2016.

On December 19, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia, Giorgi Mgebrishvili, was asked about the recent rise in crime, to which he responded that crime statistics would no longer be published.

Giorgi Mgebrishvili stated that “until now, crime statistics were published once per month. I’ve made this decision and I’m responsible for it. Crime statistics won’t be published anymore. There’s no demand for it, and none of the laws oblige me to do this. I’m ready to answer to anyone critical [of this decision].”

This decision will come into effect as of January 2017.

During the first ten months of 2016, the crime rate in Georgia rose by 6.7% in comparison to the same time period in 2015. Of 32,600 reported crimes in 2016, only 13 thousand have been solved (40% solve rate).

According to the latest data, premeditated homicide has risen by 23%. Bodily injury and assault have risen by 7.5% (including assault with bladed object).

In the period spanning from January - October of this, 4008 such cases have been reported, out of which only 2000 have been solved.

A 7% rise has been reported in cases of domestic violence, which makes the number total of 1234 cases. Out of those cases, only 53% [658 cases] were solved, whereas last year the same indicator was 67%.

67 cases of rape were reported throughout the 10 month period, out of which only 16 have been solved.

4199 cases of drug crimes were reported by the MIA - this is an 8.2% rise in comparison to last year. Most drug crimes (85%) have been solved this year.