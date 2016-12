President: Merry Christmas, Georgia is a Country of Religious Diversity

გიორგი მარგველაშვილი ფოტო: report.az

Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili wished a merry Christmas to all citizens celebrating this holiday on December 25.

“Dear citizens, I sincerely wish all those who are celebrating today a merry Christmas. Georgia is a country of ethnic, cultural and religious diversity. The tradition of respecting the differences is a recognition of the invaluable merit which citizens of different religious backgrounds have in our country.

I join you in celebration.

Let this holiday bring love, peace and joy in our families and in our countries”, says the President’s statement.