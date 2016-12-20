Pro-Russian News Agency gets the Right of Broadcasting

“Tbilisi 24” has been registered as an authorized entity in the Georgian National Communications Commission’s (GNCC) departmental registry.

Tbilisi 24 is known for its pro - Russian editorial policy, Its director is Gocha Nachkebia, who is affiliated with the founder of the “Centrists Khachishvili - Bedukadze”. According to Euro Communicator, “Tbilisi 24” has also been a source of disinformation.

According to GNCC, “Tbilisi 24” is planning to start broadcasting on December 31. “Tbilisi 24” will be broadcasted in Georgian 6 hours a day.

On August 14, 2016 Vladimer Bedukadze’s party published a political ad with openly pro-Russian promises, such as: “Russian pensions” that will amount to 400 GEL; a double citizenship law to allow Georgians to receive Russian citizenship and to allow Russian military bases in Georgia. The advertisement caused widespread outrage.

According to the Institute for the Development of Freedom of Information (IDFI), Russian propaganda has intensified in recent years and has argued that the Government of Georgia should come up with a national strategy against Russian propaganda. According to a poll conducted by the National Democratic Institute (NDI) in May 2015, 31% of people support the idea of Georgia joining the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union.

In September of 2012, Vladimer Bedukadze was involved in leaking the prison torture videos. Videos were recorded with his participation. A arrest warrant was issued for Bedukadze and he was detained at his arrival in Georgia in 2013. However, he was soon let go by the Prosecutor's Office since his case was settled by a plea bargain.

In June 2013, Bedukadze was charged with torture and inhuman treatment, however there was a full exemption of Bedukadze’s criminal liability following a plea bargain agreement on “special cooperation” between him and the Chief Prosecutor. The same month the Prosecutor's Office made plea bargains with eight persons accused of torture and inhumane treatment of inmates.