Government Buys 144 Waste-Disposal Vehicles with Support of EBRD

ფოტო: ინფრასტრუქტურის სამინისტრო

The Municipal Development Fund of Georgia purchased 144 waste - disposal vehicles and 7209 waste - disposal containers for municipalities throughout Georgia with the financial support of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The vehicles and containers will be distributed to 66 different municipalities across the country.

The first waste-disposal vehicle was assigned to Borjomi municipality. According to the Ministry, this region has many tourists and requires especially dilligent work on waste-disposal. In addition to the vehicle, the municipality of Borjomi was gven 100 waste - disposal containers.

The overall sum of the project is 12 million euros. The vehicles are manufactured by Mercedes Benz and are assembled in Turkey.

Tbilisi’s autopark renewal was also financed and technically supported by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). This loan from the EBRD was worth 27 million euros.