Khoshtaria: Disrespect of Democratic Process Increases Probability of Split

United National Movement MP Elene Khoshtaria stated today that the controversy within the UNM and specifically Mikheil Saakashvili’s insults aimed at his teammates are strengthening the likelihood of a division within the party. According to Khoshtaria, a segment of the party refuses to participate in the democratic process.

On December 27, a meeting of the political council of the United National Movement was cancelled, as 27 party members, siding with former president Mikheil Saakashvili, boycotted the meeting.

“Unfortunately, in addition to the filth campaign claiming that we are bargaining [with Ivanishvili], Saakashvili’s supporters within the UNM have decided to sidestep the juridical and democratic procedures and bypass the political council, which is the main decision making organ of the party. They’ve made an announcement regarding [the creation of] some sort of commission [to work on the convention], where they make their own decisions. Pushing the party to this point presents a danger to the unity of the party itself. I hope that our colleagues and Mikheil Saakashvili himself first of all, will realise how damaging all this is to the party and to the country and that they will return to the time of discussing different ideas within a democratic framework and in a civilized manner”, said Elene Khoshtaria.

Khostaria noted that the problem is not the fact that there exists a difference of opinion within the party, but the use of insults between party members who disagree with one another.

“We’re not saying that the difference of opinion is the problem. We might have different opinions about keeping the chairman’s seat vacant or not and on other issues, too. But insulting fellow teammates and disobeying the rules [of the party] is damaging the entire country. Such a development, which unfortunately includes the participation of Saakashvili and his casting of blame and insults towards other party members, in addition to the disobeying of the democratic processes [of the party], heats up the [internal] conflict and strengthens the likelihood of division”, said the MP.

On December 27, one of the leaders of the United National Movement, Giga Bokeria, made a similar comment on the consequences of such internal factionalism.