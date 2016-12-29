Nodia: Those Against UNM Political Council are Against the Party

“

One of the main questions regarding the UNM division is: whose fault is this division? Which side is actually ruining the party?

How can we decide who’s wrong or right?

This is a simple test. In the period between the conventions, the party is represented and governed by decisions made by the political council. Whoever fights against the political council (and its individual members) and makes their work impossible is against the party and the organisation itself. This doesn’t require philosophy [to understand].

I’m not trying to convince people whose only argument is ‘where would we be if not for Misha?’, as they wouldn’t understand. Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be a good solution in this scenario. After the convention, we’ll have two different parties, one which will have the legal name of the party and the second will say that there was no division and that some lazy individuals just separated from us. But let this post be here, the truth should be said.

”