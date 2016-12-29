Georgian MFA to Discuss the Form of Humanitarian Aid for Syria

ფოტო: ტაბულა

Minister of Foreign Affairs Mikheil Janelidze stated at a press meeting that humanitarian aid for Syria is to be discussed this week.

The United National Movement submitted their resolution to the Parliament of Georgia, condemning Russian aggression in Syria and calling upon the Georgian government to actively declare their position regarding the current situation in Syria.

“This week, we will agree upon specific humanitarian aid that we can send to victims in Syria. We have very limited opportunities for this, as we can’t deliver products directly but there’s a special fund created by the United Nations and other frameworks with which we’re cooperating and we will define the specific form of humanitarian aid this week”, said Janelidze.

According to Janelidze, Georgia’s position regarding the situation in Syria is being actively declared in all international frameworks.

“We’re being represented at our best on the international scale regarding the Syrian crisis in accordance with our obligations to the UN set forward at the Istanbul Summit [the country’s readiness to accept migrant students in case of international donorship] at the Istanbul Summit. I can emphasize that Georgia’s position regarding Syria is expressed in every framework very firmly and our partners see our position very well”, added Janelidze

Regarding the UNM’s resolution, the Parliament of Georgia still hasn not come to a decision. The Foreign Affairs Minister has said that “the resolution put forward in the parliament should be decided by the parliament.”

The resolution was submitted by UNM member, Sergo Ratiani, on December 19.