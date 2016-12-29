Government to Create Special Commission for Patriarch’s Birthday

პატრიარქი ილია მეორე და პრემიერი კვირიკაშვილი

The Government of Georgia will create a special commission in order to organise a celebration of Patriarch Ilia ll’s birthday. This information was shared with journalists by the Prime Minister of Georgia, Giorgi Kvirikashvili.

“The importance of the Patriarch’s work as a public figure has long ago gone beyond Georgia’s borders and this day [his birthday] should be celebrated with honour. That’s exactly why we’re creating a commission and we’re thinking about appropriately organising this day”, said Kvirikashvili.

It is thus far unknown how much money will be spent by the government of Georgia on Patriarch Ilia ll’s birthday. Patriarch Ilia ll was born on January 4, 1933 in Vladikavkaz.

According to EMC and TDI, in 2014 - 2015 the Patriarchate of Georgia received 63,173,299 GEL in total from the government of Georgia. 81% of this sum was directly transferred from the central state budget (51 million GEL). The rest of the sum came from municipal funds, the reserve fund of the government and the President’s reserve fund.