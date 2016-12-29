Republican Senators Lindsey Graham and John McCain to Visit Georgia

US Republican Senators and members of the US Armed Services Committee, John McCain and Lindsey Graham, are soon to arrive in Georgia.

The senators will first visit Ukraine on December 30 and 31. Afterwards, they will visit Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania and Montenegro.

The aim of the visit is to convince partner countries that Washington will be a bulwark against Russian aggression.

According to Reuters, Zygimantas Pavilionis, Lithuania's former ambassador, said that "There is fear in the Baltics about the incoming Trump administration's relationship with Russia, that sanctions against Russia will be weakened or called off, and not strengthened as the Congress would want”.

On November 22, McCain commented that “We should place as much faith in [Putin’s] statements as in any other statement made by a former KGB agent who has plunged his country into tyranny, murdered his political opponents, invaded his neighbors, threatened America’s allies and attempted to undermine America’s elections.”

Senator John McCain has visited Georgia on numerous occasions in the last 10 years. He has consistently expressed his support for Georgia’s Euro - Atlantic aspirations.