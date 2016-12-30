Defence Minister Declares Motive of Trespasser Killed at Training Center

ფოტო: თავდაცვის სამინისტრო

At a concluding briefing today, the Minister of Defence, Levan Izoria, commented on the motive of the trespasser who was killed at the Krtsanisi National Training Center - a large training center of the Georgian army. According to Izoria, the motive of the deceased was robbery.

Levan Izoria stated that “the identification of the trespasser took place in a short period of time. We’ve found out his motive as well. This was clearly an attempted robbery. As far as I know, the investigation is still ongoing. On December 25, official expertise was given and thus the hearing of the case will start soon.”

On October 24, a suspected trespasser was shot and killed in the early hours of the morning at the Krtsanisi National Training Center. A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said that at 3.30am three unknown individuals were seen on the territory of the training centre. Security guards issued several warnings but opened fire after the individual threw a fire extinguisher in their direction.

The Defence Minister, Levan Izoria, has stated that the security guard reacted accordingly given the circumstances.