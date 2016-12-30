Tbilisi Metro and Cable - Car Free of Charge for New Year’s Festivities
During the New Year’s festivities, the metro and cable - car in the old part of Tbilisi [“Rike-Narikala”] will function for free. The Turtle Lake cable car will also be free of charge.
The metro will be free of charge from January 1 from 00:00 to 04:00 and on Christmas, January 7 from 00:00 to 04:00.
Cable cars in the city will be free of charge from 23:00, December 31 to 03:00 January 1.
Transportation will be limited on Rustaveli avenue due to New Year’s. Traffic headed from Tbilisi Concert Hall to Freedom Square will be diverted through Javakhisvili Street and the Baratishvili bridge.
