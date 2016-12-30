President of Georgia Wishes Citizens a Happy New Year

“

My fellow citizens, inside and outside our country, in the occupied territories; our parents, children, brothers and sisters, honourable soldiers of our country, I would like to congratulate on the New Year!

We have many goals to achieve in 2017; we must overcome economic problems, take steps toward strengthening and unifying our country, and reinforce our country's democracy. Today I would like to underscore that the force that will overcome these problems, is mostly in ourselves, in Georgian society, in our ability to love and support each other, share each other's problems, and overcome all challenges through charity and kindness.

Today I have decided to congratulate Georgian population on the New Year together with people, who are examples in this regard; together with people, who, without any self-interest, serve our community, neighbours, friends, and the state with their ideas. Their positive deeds and their hope for the future have always helped and strengthened our country. Today only a small part of Georgian philanthropists is present here, but with their help and through the strength of our society we will overcome all hardships. Happy New Year.

”