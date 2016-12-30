McCain: If We do not Stand together, Putin will Continue the Aggression

“

I am deeply convinced that the US Congress and the administration will continue to support Georgia`s independence and freedom. The position of the Congress and the Senate has not changed.We still work hard to continue the support to Georgia, the support to the continuation of the Georgian military exercises. My message is that we are very thankful to the people of Georgia for their support and friendship. We are grateful to the Georgian soldiers for deployment in Afghanistan. We need to continue this relationship, our cooperation because we have to understand that if we do not stand together, Vladimir Putin will continue the aggression.

”