McCain: If We do not Stand together, Putin will Continue the Aggression
“Senator John McCain during his official visit in Georgia.
I am deeply convinced that the US Congress and the administration will continue to support Georgia`s independence and freedom. The position of the Congress and the Senate has not changed.We still work hard to continue the support to Georgia, the support to the continuation of the Georgian military exercises. My message is that we are very thankful to the people of Georgia for their support and friendship. We are grateful to the Georgian soldiers for deployment in Afghanistan. We need to continue this relationship, our cooperation because we have to understand that if we do not stand together, Vladimir Putin will continue the aggression.”
მოკლე ბმული:
ახალი ვიდეო მეტი ვიდეომღებრიშვილი კრიმინალის გაზრდაზე: ვისაც როგორც უნდა, ისე ითვლის ამ სტატისტიკას
- 2016 წელი 2016 წლის სახალისო ეპიზოდები ეროვნული ბანკი ადა მარშანია ქუმსიშვილის მოადგილეს: თქვენ ხომ მშობლიურ, ეროვნულ ბანკს წარმოადგენთ?
- 2016 წელი რა მოხდა მნიშვნელოვანი 2016 წელს საქართველოში კულტურა დევიდ ბოუიდან ჯორჯ მაიკლამდე - 2016 წელს გარდაცვლილი ცნობილი ადამიანები
- ლარის გაუფასურება თალაკვაძე: სესხების პორტფელის გადართვა ლარზე დღეს ერთადერთი სწორი გამოსავალია ყალბი დოკუმენტები ყალბი დიპლომის დამზადებისთვის ტექნიკური უნივერსიტეტის ასისტენტ-პროფესორი დააკავეს
კომენტარები