Ugulava Embezzlement Case Hearing in Appellate Court of Georgia

The trial regarding the embezzlement of 4 million GEL by the former mayor of Tbilisi, Gigi Ugulava, took place today on January 4.

Ugulava’s lawyer made his closing statements today, as did Ugulava himself, during which he spoke about the “Tbilservice Group” - the company through which he has been accused of embezzling money. The Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia asserts that in between 2010 - 2011, Ugulava created hundreds of state positions in the company specifically to fund the work of United National Movement activists and coordinators

After Ugulava’ speech, the judges left to deliberate. Both sides will be notified of the time of the announcement of the verdict.

Ugulava comment on the trial:

“Having party affiliated people wasn’t my intention, however, I acknowledge that I couldn’t achieve what I planned. I’m not a child and I don’t lack political experience. When an individual [who is paid by the government or a state - owned company] is going to citizens and talking to them as a party activist, this is of course bad. I deeply regret that I couldn’t restrain [myself from] such a bad practice. Maybe if I had attempted to change this… I achieved all the aims I had set. This wasn’t intended, but it turned out this way. Is it bad? Of course, it is.

Let’s agree on one thing - if people are working as the ruling party agitators in state owned companies, then it is obviously wrong. But I’m not marking myself off from that, unfortunately that’s my problem and I’m not even blaming someone else.

If I had set the aim of dissociating the ruling party from administrative organs, I would’ve achieved it, but I didn’t have that aim. I deeply regret that I didn’t set this aim and couldn’t implement it. This was the weakest point of my work. If people in state - owned companies are working as party agitators, this is very bad, however this isn’t by any means embezzlement especially not appropriation”, stated Gigi Ugulava at the proceedings.”

Ugulava was initially arrested in July 2014 for the misappropriation of funds and embezzlement. Before his conviction, Ugulava spent more than 9 months in pretrial detention that as the Constitutional Court later found, was in contradiction with Georgian legislation and the constitution.

Gigi Ugulava has been accused four times in the past. The case concerning “Tbilservice Group” is the only one for which he still stands accused.

Gigi Ugulava was accused again by Tbilisi City Court on September 18, 2015. He was convicted sentenced to 9 years’ imprisonment.

Ugulava has appealed his case in the Constitutional Court. Ugulava filed a lawsuit questioning the validity of the 14th Article of the Criminal Code as vague and unclear.

Ugulava and his lawyers think that the articles on embezzlement, appropriation, and abuse of power can be easily interpreted and used in an unconstitutional manner by the prosecution. They argue that these offenses are not legally well - defined and leave room for broad interpretation.