Ugulava: Soviet Inertia Follows Us, They Say the Party and Mean the State

Our country comes from a Soviet tradition, the formula of which was: I’m saying the Party and mean the State, saying the State and [what I mean is] the party. The line between the ruling party and state institutions was erased entirely. This touched the local municipalities and everything - Central National Committee [during the Soviet Union] was first, not the Ministers’ council.

This [Soviet] inertia, unfortunately, follows us until today as well. This inertia hasn’t changed since the 90s. Unfortunately (here I definitely think that this was our problem) - we haven’t set the aim of breaking through this inertia. We’ve achieved the aims that we had set. If we had set this aim, we would have achieved it.

