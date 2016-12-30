Difference in United National Movement over Convention Legitimacy

Chairmen of United National Movement’s regional and city organisations, chairmen of the Tbilisi City organisations of the party and majoritarian candidates of the 2016 Parliamentary Elections (38 people in total) released a statement today in which they expressed their disbelief in the possibility of holding a juridically acceptable and legitimate convention on January 20, 2017 with the “organizing committee” that was created by UNM’s political council.

The second group, on the other hand, stated that these people are hindering the process of organising the convention and thus are defying the will of the voters, which they are not willing to see happen.

“...unfortunately the small part of members within the party opposed both the decision of the political council and the willingness of the absolute majority of the party. They’re aiming for the sabotage of the convention”.

In the shared statement the group doubting the legitimacy explain their opinion:

“Since the October 8 Parliamentary Elections, an active campaign started with the idea that potential UNM MPs shouldn’t enter the parliament, which has damaged the entire party a lot.

At the same time, some of the members of the party decided to organise the convention by undermining the rules of the political council, instead of having the inner political debates based on clear and transparent processes.

On November 30, 2016 it was decided that the convention will have 7000 members. It was also decided that the delegates for the convention will be selected based on mutual agreement between the chairmen of regional and majoritarian candidates of those regions.

If there’s no such mutual agreement, then there should be regional conferences organised and until now there has been no definition of how and by which rules these conferences should be organised.

There’s also no definition of how exactly the delegates are to be selected or what’s on the agenda and what are going to be the exact voting and counting procedures. It’s also worth mentioning that in some regions, delegate - selection is being held with the violations of the November 30 decision.

In addition to that, the team and functioning rules of the organising commission of the convention were not selected by the rules set by the political council. The meeting was suggested on December 27 in order to solve these problems, however, due to the lack of a quorum, this proved to be impossible.

There’s less and less time before the convention and there are no steps being made in order to solve these problems.

Due to all the above mentioned factors, we think that with the “organising commission” which has been selected by violations of the rules of the political council and by the measures their supporters have taken, it is impossible to hold a legitimate, juridically acceptable and adequate convention”, says the statement which was signed by 42 UNM members.

The United National Movement, the main opposition party in Georgia, is experiencing an internal split over the issue of leadership and the role of ex - President Saakashvili, who currently resides in Ukraine and who was stripped of Georgian citizenship in 2014.

Many in the party desire Saakashvili’s continued leadership of the party, and would like to see the post of party chairman remain vacant for the time-being. Others in the party are urging for change.