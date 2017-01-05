PM Wishes Georgia’s Armenians Happy Nativity, Theophany Celebrations
“Prime Minister of Georgia, Giorgi Kvirikashvili
I wish our Armenian compatriots and our brothers and sisters, the Armenian people, a Happy Feast of the Nativity and Theophany of Our Lord. We are proud to have preserved our centuries - old brotherly relations and friendship. I believe that we, Georgians and Armenians, will continue to live together in love and respect and to further strengthen our country. Please accept my sincere wishes for peace, prosperity, and success.”
მოკლე ბმული:
ახალი ვიდეო მეტი ვიდეონინო დარსაველიძე
- ერთიანი ნაციონალური მოძრაობა მელია: "გარიგებულებში" არ მგონია, სააკაშვილს ის ეგულისხმა, რასაც გულისხმობთ გიგი უგულავას საქმე უგულავა: სამწუხაროდ, რაც მინდოდა, კარგად გამოსულიყო, არ გამოვიდა
- 2016 წელი 2016 წლის სახალისო ეპიზოდები ეროვნული ბანკი ადა მარშანია ქუმსიშვილის მოადგილეს: თქვენ ხომ მშობლიურ, ეროვნულ ბანკს წარმოადგენთ?
- 2016 წელი რა მოხდა მნიშვნელოვანი 2016 წელს საქართველოში კულტურა დევიდ ბოუიდან ჯორჯ მაიკლამდე - 2016 წელს გარდაცვლილი ცნობილი ადამიანები
კომენტარები