PM Wishes Georgia’s Armenians Happy Nativity, Theophany Celebrations

I wish our Armenian compatriots and our brothers and sisters, the Armenian people, a Happy Feast of the Nativity and Theophany of Our Lord. We are proud to have preserved our centuries - old brotherly relations and friendship. I believe that we, Georgians and Armenians, will continue to live together in love and respect and to further strengthen our country. Please accept my sincere wishes for peace, prosperity, and success.

Prime Minister of Georgia, Giorgi Kvirikashvili
