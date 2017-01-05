Georgian Public Broadcaster Selects new Director General

ფოტო: საზოგადოებრივი მაუწყებელი

Georgian Public Broadcaster’s (GPB) board of trustees has selected Vasil Maglaperidze as its new chairman for its vacant post of Director General.

Maglaperidze was the governor of Mtskheta - Mtianeti region from 2005 - 2008. He also has experience in legislation and most recently worked at GDS TV, which is owned by Bidzina Ivanishvili’s family.

Maglaperidze worked as the executive producer of “2030” - a news talk show at GDS TV. Before that he was the Director General of Channel 9, which was also founded by Ivanishvili. On the same channel Maghlaperidze was the host of a show called “Consilium with Vasil Maghlaperidze.”

The position of Director General of GPB became vacant after its former director general, Giorgi Baratashvili, resigned from the post 2 years prior to his 6 - year - term expiration.

15 individuals expressed willingness to take the position and approach the board of trustees of the Georgian Public Broadcaster. The vacancy competition was announced on November 28 and ended on December 28. 15 candidates were then shortlisted to 5: Tinatin Berdzenishvili, Natia Kuprashvili, Vasil Maglaperidze, Zaal Anjaparidze and Nino Zautashvili. Candidates were selected through secret ballot and underwent interviews with the board of trustees.

According to the state budget, the Georgian Public Broadcaster will get 46.4 million GEL in 2017. Compared to the 2016 budget of GPB, this is 2.4 million GEL more.