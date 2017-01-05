Melia: UNM won’t be Damaged if One Group Separates from It

ფოტო: ტაბულა

Member of United National Movement Nika Melia thinks that “one group” will soon leave the party. He spoke about this on Imedi TV channel.

“I have a very firm impression and I’m not excluding the fact that one group won’t stay in the party for long, and that this agiotage regarding the illegitimacy of the convention seems like an attempt to slam the door loudly”, says Melia.

Nika Melia also thinks that if this group separates from the United National Movement, it will not severely damage the party.

“Many joined and left the UNM, but it always stayed in the front position and was always the leader. I’ll say it straight: I’m sure that the UNM will absolutely not be damaged by this result.”

Earlier on January 5, Nika Melia also stated that people within the UNM that doubt the legitimacy of the party are a “small group with mercantile ambitions” and that they are “killing the democratic development of the UNM.”

On January 5, 38 members of the United National Movement released a statement in which they expressed their disbelief in the possibility of holding a juridically acceptable and legitimate convention on January 20, 2017 with the “organizing committee” that was created by UNM’s political council.

The United National Movement, the main opposition party in Georgia, is experiencing an internal split over the issue of leadership and the role of ex - President Saakashvili, who currently resides in Ukraine and who was stripped of Georgian citizenship in 2014.

Many in the party desire Saakashvili’s continued leadership of the party, and would like to see the post of party chairman remain vacant for the time-being. Others in the party are urging for change.