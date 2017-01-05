Former Mayor of Tbilisi Gigi Ugulava to Leave Prison

გიგი უგულავა ფოტო: ტაბულა

Former Mayor of Tbilisi Gigi Ugulava will be released from prison today.

The article according to which Ugulava was tried was requalified to abuse of power in the “Tbilservice Group Case”, and his sentence was defined at 1 year and 9 months. Ugulava himself was not present for the announcement of the decision.

However, taking into account the amnesty law, the former Mayor of Tbilisi was sentenced to 1 year, 3 months and 22 days jail time, which he has already served.

Gigi Ugulava will be able to leave prison as soon as the Ministry of Corrections of Georgia receives the decision from the Appellate Court of Georgia. According to the Appellate Court of Georgia the decision has been already sent to the Ministry.

The trial regarding the embezzlement of 4 million GEL by the former mayor of Tbilisi, Gigi Ugulava, took place on January 4 in the Appellate Court of Georgia.

Ugulava’s lawyer made his closing statements at the trial, as did Ugulava himself, during which he spoke about the “Tbilservice Group” - the company through which he has been accused of embezzling money.

The Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia asserts that in between 2010 - 2011, Ugulava created hundreds of state positions in the company specifically to fund the work of United National Movement activists and coordinators.

Ugulava was initially arrested in July 2014 for the misappropriation of funds and embezzlement. Before his conviction, Ugulava spent more than 9 months in pretrial detention. As the Constitutional Court later found, this was in contradiction with Georgian legislation and the constitution.

Gigi Ugulava has been accused four times in the past. The case concerning “Tbilservice Group” is the only one for which he still stands accused.

Gigi Ugulava was accused again by Tbilisi City Court on September 18, 2015. He was convicted and sentenced to 9 years’ imprisonment.

Ugulava has appealed his case in the Constitutional Court. Ugulava filed a lawsuit questioning the validity of the 14th Article of the Criminal Code as vague and unclear.

Ugulava and his lawyers think that the articles on embezzlement, appropriation, and abuse of power can be easily interpreted and used in an unconstitutional manner by the prosecution. They argue that these offenses are not legally well - defined and leave room for broad interpretation.