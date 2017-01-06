US Embassy on Ugulava: Court Should Be Free of Any Political Pressure

The United States Embassy in Tbilisi commented on Gigi Ugulava’s release when talking to Tabula.

“We’ve said it earlier as well that all the integral parts of the court government should be free of any political pressure. It would be wrong for me to speak about the fairness of the court’s decision”, says the embassy.

The Embassy also added that they would carefully observe the continuation of Gigi Ugulava’s case.

“The right to appeal is an integral part of any democratic court system. The Appellate court of Georgia assessed the evidence and gave the two sides the opportunity to argue the adequateness of the law and give juridical arguments. These steps are the examples of the fact that the court system has the possibility to be independent, which is the indivisible part of a healthy democratic system”, commented the embassy.

Former Mayor of Tbilisi Gigi Ugulava was released from prison today around 6:30pm.

The article according to which Ugulava was tried was requalified to abuse of power in the “Tbilservice Group Case”, and his sentence was defined at 1 year and 9 months.

The trial regarding the embezzlement of 4 million GEL by the former mayor of Tbilisi, Gigi Ugulava, took place on January 4 in the Appellate Court of Georgia.