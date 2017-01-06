Ugulava: It's sad that Some Supporters were Influenced by Propaganda, as if I Confessed my Guilt

გიგი უგულავა ფოტო: რუსთავი 2

Former Mayor of Tbilisi Gigi Ugulava stated that it is said how some UNM supporters saw his concluding speech at the court trial as a confession of guilt. He once again talked about the Tbilservice group case, after leaving prison around 7pm on January 6. Former Mayor of Tbilisi Gigi Ugulava was released from prison today around 7pm.

When speaking about political persecutions, Ugulava also remembered people arrested in connection to the Cables’ Case. Gigi Ugulava also stated that he is planning to meet with Mikheil Saakashvili and the second group within UNM as well.

“These people were hired with my approval and I would be absolutely wrong to point the finger at someone. On the contrary, back then I told my colleagues right away that I was the person of interest. I was the leader and thus everything was under my responsibility, good or bad. Of course, I didn’t have any intentions to turn it in a political direction, but it turned out this way, but it would be wrong to blame me for the embezzlement and appropriation of funds.

From our side and from the Prosecutor’s Office side as well a juridical battle is being continued. Unfortunately, some people interpreted everything as if I confessed my guilt, which actually is a procedural act and nobody does it after three years of being in jail. This is done during first 1 - 3 week period. I can’t do anything with the propaganda of governmental media, it’s their right, they may do whatever they want, but it is very unfortunate that people who are considered as our supporters were influenced by this propaganda.

I’ve talked about the mistakes in my concluding speech and one of the mistakes was that I didn’t look after the transformation of what Tbilisi City Hall objectively needed - not to be occupied with political work”, said Gigi Ugulava after he was released from prison.

Ugulava spoke of other people arrested in connection with the Cables’ Case: “the article which we were arguing about, the 182nd article on embezzlement and appropriation of funds was propaganda as it sounds threatening and it didn’t have any other aim than slandering my reputation. We appealed this article in the Constitutional Court of Georgia and we’ve seen very well what happened there firstly in Rustavi 2’s Case and then in my case. This 182nd article was used for political persecution. Those miserable people arrested for the Cables’ Case are also in prison due to the 182nd article. This is wrong, unjust and I’m of course happy that I got rid off this propagandic article from my case.”

Finally, Ugulava added that he’s planning to meet with Mikheil Saakashvili [former president of the country] and with the second group as well. Ugulava added that if there’s even a small chance of getting through this crisis within the party and merge position, he would do his best in accomplishing that.

The article according to which Ugulava was tried was requalified to abuse of power in the “Tbilservice Group Case”, and his sentence was defined at 1 year and 9 months.

The trial regarding the embezzlement of 4 million GEL by the former mayor of Tbilisi, Gigi Ugulava, took place on January 4 in the Appellate Court of Georgia.

Ugulava’s lawyer made his closing statements at the trial, as did Ugulava himself, during which he spoke about the “Tbilservice Group” - the company through which he has been accused of embezzling money.

The Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia asserts that in between 2010 - 2011, Ugulava created hundreds of state positions in the company specifically to fund the work of United National Movement activists and coordinators.

Ugulava was initially arrested in July 2014 for the misappropriation of funds and embezzlement. Before his conviction, Ugulava spent more than 9 months in pretrial detention. As the Constitutional Court later found, this was in contradiction with Georgian legislation and the constitution.