Patriarch: In Some Countries They’re Trying to Allow for Sin
“Patriarch of Georgia, Ilia ll during his Christmas epistle.
Both divine and state laws, of course, take care of people, but the difference between the two is caused by the self-identification and the perspectives of the vision connected to it. Especially in those countries in which moral norms are contradicted by state law and where they try to make sin allowed. In parallel to that, media outlets and social networks are making these sins look interesting and attractive and they support such propaganda.”
