Ugulava on UNM Difference of Opinion: Old Relationships Probably won’t be Restored
“Former Mayor of Tbilisi, Gigi Ugulava after his release.
I understand very well that not all relationships will be restored and this is probably logical, as time goes by and changes much, but if we find a common platform for relations [between ourselves], which would be focused on the present and the future, then we could use all this. For this, we need willingness, we need to overcome [feelings of] alienation and we need to talk about all [our] problems, including the ones [we have] with each other. You people know better than me that there's not even a 1% of chance of solving these problems but I feel obliged to try to overcome them.”
