Kaladze: Ugulava will have to Answer Questions on Specific Cases

ფოტო: ტაბულა

Vice Prime Minister of Georgia, Kakha Kaladze, says that former Tbilisi mayor Gigi Ugulava will still have to answer questions pertaining to his use of government funds despite his recent release from prison.

“The fact that the court is independent was once again proven, not taking into account how pleasing or displeasing the decision was for us. It is absolutely independent and it makes absolutely independent decisions. However, regarding Ugulava, I have information that there are [still] some questions regarding specific cases which Ugulava will have to account for.”

The former mayor of Tbilisi Gigi Ugulava was released from prison on January 7 around 6:30pm.

The article according to which Ugulava was tried was requalified to abuse of power in the “Tbilservice Group Case”, and his sentence was defined at 1 year and 9 months.

The trial regarding the embezzlement of 4 million lari by the former mayor of Tbilisi took place on January 4 in the Appellate Court of Georgia.