Construction of Batumi Trump Tower Officially Cancelled

ნიუ-იორკის ტრამპ თაუერი ფოტო: Getty Images

The construction of Trump Tower project in Batumi is now officially cancelled. The developer of the project, Silk Road Group reported regarding this in a joint statement with Trump Orgnization.

“The Trump Organization and Silk Road Group (SRG) jointly announce their decision to formally end the development of Trump Tower, Batumi, a residential condominium in the Republic of Georgia under the license agreement executed in March 2011. As such, the Trump Organization continues to hold SRG and the Republic of Georgia in the highest regard.‎ SRG, in turn, is grateful to the Trump Organization for the time and attention they have dedicated to this project and fully understands the circumstances and accepts this request. Going forward, SRG plans to build a luxury condominium tower along the Georgian Black Sea coast in Batumi and is confident that this spectacular project envisioned by Mr. Trump during his visit to the Republic of Georgia in 2012, will strengthen Georgia’s bid to become a global destination.”, reads the joint statement.

On Aprill 22, 2012 the presentation regarding the first Trump tower in the region [caucasus] was held in Batumi. The presentation was attended by third president of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili and Donald Trump. The idea of building the trump tower in Batumi belongs to Silk Road Group.

The total expected cost of the 47 - floor Trump tower was 250 million US dollars. According to the concept, people who would own luxury real estate in the building, would have to be people with significantly high income.

On December 16, ABC reported that in order to avoid conflict of interests, the president - elect has chosen to withdraw from certain business relations. In the beginning of December, the Trump Organization closed down four large offices in Delaware, which allegedly had close ties with Saudi Arabia.