MIA Arrests Attacker of Rustavi 2 Director

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia has arrested the individual guilty of attacking the Director General of Rustavi 2, Nika Gvaramia.

The attacker proved to be Rati Gachechiladze - the son of a Georgian politician and businessman who ran against Mikheil Saakashvili as the main opposition candidate in the 2008 presidential elections.

Gachechiladze confessed to committing the crime on his fcebook page saying that this was a response to the “physical and moral insult that me and my family have been suffering from Gvaramia and people like him.” Gachechiladze also added that there was nobody else involved in the incident.

Gvaramia, however, claimed that “the attacker wasn’t alone, this was a group attack. This person isn’t trying to protect others - he is trying to protect himself. A group attack would be considered an aggravating factor, which would result in longer jail time for him. This isn’t true, he wasn’t alone, he was with someone else and we can identify that person. There were two people, one attacked me and the other one my friend.”

“The investigation found that on January 7, the accused physically and verbally insulted N.G. in Tbilisi, in the restaurant Dining Room”, says the MIA report.

If found guilty, Gachechiladze may face 1 - 3 years in prison.

On January 7, Gvaramia wrote on his Facebook page that he and his friends were attacked while together in “Dining Room” restaurant.