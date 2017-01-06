Marijuana Seeds Planted on New Year by Girchi Have Sprouted
In an act of civil disobedience, New Political Center - Girchi planted marijuana seeds in their office and livestreamed the process on December 31. In doing so, participants of the demonstration protested against Georgia’s existing drug policies. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has opened an investigation according to the 265th article of the Criminal Code, however, no one has been arrested as of yet. 8 days later, the party has shared photos in which you can observe the sprouting of marijuana seeds.
