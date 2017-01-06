Saakashvili: Washington didn’t React to Russia Hacking during 2012 Georgian Elections

ფოტო: MSNBC

Former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili has stated that Russia “hacked” the 2012 Georgian elections as well.

His comment comes in the wake of recent allegations from the US intelligence community that Putin ordered hacking in order to interfere in the US elections in November.

During an interview with MSNBC, Saakashvili said that Washington did not react when Russia hacked Georgian elections in 2012. He also added that James R. Clapper, the 4th Director of National Intelligence, had considered him [Saakashvili] a possible source of tension if he were to have stayed on in his position.

“Russia did interfere not only in Georgian elections, but in Ukrainian elections, in a number of Baltic countries elections, generally in Eastern Europe. They spread all kinds of fake news, they intercepted our phone calls and uploaded them through their websites just before the elections. They used all kinds of other dirty tricks. Having said that, I’m quite surprised that finally, it took so long to get this topic to the top of intelligence community agenda, because back then in 2012 we were obviously informing our friends from America all the time that this was happening and most of the time the signals we got back from washington was that we were overreacting, “calm down”, “just go back to your democratic process”.

I saw finally that Obama acknowledged this in the interview, but I remember back then in 2012 director clapper for instance when he was asked about it he said that the main issue is whether this president who is considered as pro-americans by Russians whether he will extend somehow his stay in power and that might be a source of tension with Russia and he didn’t mention anything about these hacks or intrusion of Russia in the elections and back then they didn’t see the elephant in the room” (sic), Saakashvili said.

As a result of Russian interference in the US presidential elections, President Obama expelled 35 Russian diplomats from the US in late December.