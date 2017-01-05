Rating of Mobile Network Operators in Georgia

ფოტო: Innovation Village

According to the Georgian National Communications Commission, the Georgian population payed 365 million lari in the period extending from January - November of 2016 for mobile services.

This amount is 2 million less compared to the same time period from 2015.

This 365 million lari was paid to the following telecommunication companies:

Magticom - 173 million GEL, 8% growth

Geocell - 125 million GEL, 7.8% reduction

Mobitel (Beeline) - 65 million GEL, 7.2% reduction

Silknet - 11.7 million GEL, 14% reduction

Gmobile - 0.07 million GEL (company operates since 2016)

Magticom also took first place for number of customers: