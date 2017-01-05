Rating of Mobile Network Operators in Georgia
According to the Georgian National Communications Commission, the Georgian population payed 365 million lari in the period extending from January - November of 2016 for mobile services.
This amount is 2 million less compared to the same time period from 2015.
This 365 million lari was paid to the following telecommunication companies:
- Magticom - 173 million GEL, 8% growth
- Geocell - 125 million GEL, 7.8% reduction
- Mobitel (Beeline) - 65 million GEL, 7.2% reduction
- Silknet - 11.7 million GEL, 14% reduction
- Gmobile - 0.07 million GEL (company operates since 2016)
Magticom also took first place for number of customers:
- Magticom - 1,987,573 customers
- Geocell - 1,716,944 customers
- Mobitel (Beeline) - 1,206,379 customers
- Silknet - 21,354 customers
- Gmobile - 2,031 customers
ახალი ვიდეო მეტი ვიდეოგიგი უგულავა შესაძლოა, დღეს გათავისუფლდეს
- ერთიანი ნაციონალური მოძრაობა მელია: "გარიგებულებში" არ მგონია, სააკაშვილს ის ეგულისხმა, რასაც გულისხმობთ გიგი უგულავას საქმე უგულავა: სამწუხაროდ, რაც მინდოდა, კარგად გამოსულიყო, არ გამოვიდა
- 2016 წელი 2016 წლის სახალისო ეპიზოდები ეროვნული ბანკი ადა მარშანია ქუმსიშვილის მოადგილეს: თქვენ ხომ მშობლიურ, ეროვნულ ბანკს წარმოადგენთ?
- 2016 წელი რა მოხდა მნიშვნელოვანი 2016 წელს საქართველოში კულტურა დევიდ ბოუიდან ჯორჯ მაიკლამდე - 2016 წელს გარდაცვლილი ცნობილი ადამიანები
კომენტარები