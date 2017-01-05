ტაბულა

Consumer Market

Rating of Mobile Network Operators in Georgia

According to the Georgian National Communications Commission, the Georgian population payed 365 million lari in the period extending from January - November of 2016 for mobile services.

This amount is 2 million less compared to the same time period from 2015.

This 365 million lari was paid to the following telecommunication companies:

  • Magticom - 173 million GEL, 8% growth
  • Geocell - 125 million GEL, 7.8% reduction
  • Mobitel (Beeline)  - 65 million GEL, 7.2% reduction
  • Silknet - 11.7 million GEL, 14% reduction
  • Gmobile - 0.07 million GEL (company operates since 2016)

Magticom also took first place for number of customers:

  • Magticom - 1,987,573 customers
  • Geocell - 1,716,944 customers
  • Mobitel (Beeline) - 1,206,379 customers
  • Silknet - 21,354 customers
  • Gmobile - 2,031 customers

