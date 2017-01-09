Assailant of Nika Gvaramia Released on 5000 lari Bail

Rustavi 2 General Director Nika Gvaramia’s assailant, Rati Gachechiladze, was released from the courtroom today after paying 5000 GEL bail.

Gachechiladze had been detained for two days.

On January 7, Gvaramia wrote on his Facebook page that he and his friends were attacked while together in “Dining Room” restaurant.

Even though Gvaramia and other witnesses have claimed the attack was carried out by a group, an investigation has only been opened in regards to Gachechiladze’s participation.

The attacker proved to be Rati Gachechiladze - the son of a Georgian politician, Levan Gachechiladze, who is a long - time friend and former co-party member of the Prime Minister of Georgia, Giorgi Kvirkashvili. He also ran against Mikheil Saakashvili has the main opposition candidate in the 2008 presidential elections.

Gachechiladze confessed to committing the crime on his Facebook page saying that this was a response to the “physical and moral insult that me and my family have been suffering from Gvaramia and people like him.” Gachechiladze also added that there was nobody else involved in the incident.

Gvaramia, however, claimed that “the attacker wasn’t alone, this was a group attack. This person isn’t trying to protect others - he is trying to protect himself. A group attack would be considered an aggravating factor, which would result in longer jail time for him. This isn’t true, he wasn’t alone, he was with someone else and we can identify that person. There were two people, one attacked me and the other one my friend.”

“The investigation found that on January 7, the accused physically and verbally insulted N.G. in Tbilisi, in the restaurant Dining Room”, says the MIA report.