President: Russia’s Actions in Abkhazia are Deliberate Acts of Vandalism

Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili commented on the destruction of a 19th century church and Polish cemetery in Abkhazia by Russian armed forces.

According to Margvelashvili this is a “conscious act of vandalism”.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the incident took place on January 3, 2017. The Ministry also added that this was done in order to prepare the ground for a military base. The Georgian MFA and President of Georgia both encouraged UNESCO and international organisations to adequately react to this “unlawful action”.

“We express our extreme concern about the destruction of the historical heritages in the village Tsebelda by the occupation forces of the Russian Federation. The Armed Forces of Russian Federation have destroyed the 19th century church and the historical Polish cemetery in order to construct a military polygon.

This is a deliberate act of vandalism, which roughly violates the international law, including the norms of the 1954 Hague Convention.

We call on the international community, UNESCO and other international organizations, to properly evaluate illegal actions taken by the Russian Federation on the territory of Georgia and respond to them appropriately”, - is noted in the statement of the President of Georgia”, reads the President’s statement.

The Russian parliament ratified an agreement which will see the Russian military combine forces with Georgia's breakaway region Abkhazia's army. The agreement, signed in November of last year, seeks to create a “common security and defence space” for the purposes of “repelling aggression.