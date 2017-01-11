PM Alarmed by Discrimination of Georgian Males at Foreign - Owned Nightclubs

ფოტო: ტაბულა

Georgian PM Giorgi Kvirikashvili commented today on the alleged discrimination against Georgian males in several of Tbilisi’ nightclubs.

According to Kvirikashvili, reports of discrimination against Georgian males attempting to enter nightclubs located under Tbilisi’s Rose Revolution Square are becoming increasingly more common.

The Prime Minister of Georgia also mentioned that despite protest against the inclusion of sexual minorities in the anti-discrimination bill, the bill may be used to protect the rights of Georgian males as well.

“I would like to ask the Ministry of Internal Affairs to investigate these issues. I’m talking about the fact that there exists a discriminatory approach against local men. Unfortunately, only women are allowed to go there. We’ve adopted an anti-discrimination law, which unfortunately was negatively received [as protecting sexual minorities]. However, with this law, we have the opportunity to protect our rights in such cases. . .”

The Prime Minister of Georgia afterwards made another clarifying statement at a special briefing stating that another issue concerns the engagement of underage girls in prostitution.

“I’ve mentioned Georgian men and somehow it was interpreted as if I’m trying to allow for their entrance into those nightclubs. It would be very unfortunate for someone to understand [this] in this way. I want to once again say that, unfortunately, prostitution is present in these nightclubs, including child prostitution. No Georgian man would tolerate this, and that’s exactly why they aren’t allowed to enter.

This is the sad reality and this is why I’ve asked the MIA to look into the matter. I also asked my advisor in human rights issues Sopo Japaridze to investigate this in case there are violations of anti-discrimination law, as only women are allowed to enter and not men.

My biggest sorrow when speaking about the discrimination of Georgian men is that there’s an involvement of underaged Georgian girls in prostitution and that’s the biggest problem”, explained the Prime Minister.

The Parliament of Georgia has adopted a draft for an anti-discrimination bill on May 2, 2014. The law prohibits any form of discrimination of people, including on the grounds of age, health, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or profession.

Due to protest voiced by clergy and the religious community, several articles of the draft law were amended during the process of consideration. In particular, a notion of the "protection of public order and morals" was added to the draft law and actions committed to this end will not be considered the discrimination against a person.

The anti-discrimination law was initiated by the government of Georgia. Non-governmental organizations say that the version of the law which was considered by the parliament is inefficient and differs from the version which NGOs drafted together with the Justice Ministry, as many articles, including the mechanism of sanctions, have been deleted from the draft law.