“No to Gazprom” - Platform “Defend Liberty” to hold Demonstration on January 18

A demonstration against Gazprom will be held at the Chancellery Building of the Government, led by platform “Defend Liberty” on January 18 at 20:00.

Georgian Minister of Energy Kakha Kaladze confirmed on January 11 that Georgia will switch to a financial compensation plan with Gazprom in exchange for allowing the transport of Russian natural gas into Armenia as of 2018.

For 2017, Georgia will continue to receive 10% of all Russian gas transported through Georgia.

“The Government of Georgia agrees to Gazprom’s deal - something that Bidzina Ivanishvili couldn’t achieve before because of the resistance from the civil sector and opposition, this year it has already been brought to us as a fact.

With the deal that should be signed by the sides soon, the cost for the transit of the natural gas will be paid financially by the most untrusted partner of Georgia. This puts us in a disadvantageous position.

Let’s make the government hear our voice and not allow them to agree to this unprofitable deal. If you don’t want your country to be dependent on Putin, then come to the chancellery building at 20:00 on January 18”, reads the statement of the platform, Defend Liberty.

Member of the United National Movement Roman Gotsiridze also commented on the deal stating that “we can say that this agreement is directly treacherous and serves as a capitulation to the economic interests of Moscow. This indicates the incompetency of our current government and discloses their private interests. There was no ground for changing this agreement. It’s been 15 years since Russia has changed the terms of the deal, but it started talking about it now when it saw the weakness of this government”.

On the other hand, chairman of the Sector Economy and Economic Policy Committee of the Parliament of Georgia stated that there’s nothing tragic in this decision.

“I don’t understand why this event is so tragic. I really want the government to receive the kind of criticism from the opposition out of which I could find something positive. But this talk of a tragedy . . . is a bit unclear”.

Deputy Minister of Energy Mariam Valishvili stated that she cannot say what the exact amount of money that Georgia will be paid.

“I want to assure you that this will be the best reimbursement which could be paid for this kind of service and in this industry”, she also added that “of course, it’s not the 10% [of transit gas] that we’ve been receiving before, but it is a high price”.

Under the current deal, 2.4 billion cubic meters of gas are annually piped through Georgia to Armenia. Of that, .3 billion is received by Georgia free of charge.

Gazrprom offered a similar deal last year in 2016. However, the direction of the negotiations changed in March 2016 when Kaladze and the President of Azerbaijan’s SOCAR, Rovnag Abdullayev, signed a contract increasing the amount of Azerbaijani gas to be delivered to Georgia