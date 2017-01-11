John Kerry Lands in Tbilisi for Technical Stopover

ჯონ კერი თბილისის აეროპორტში ფოტო: facebook.com/mfageorgia

John Kerry landed in Tbilisi International Airport today for technical reasons while en route to Vietnam.

During his layover, the US Secretary of State held a meeting with the first Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, Davit Zalkaliani.

The MFA issued an official statement which reads as follows:

“John Kerry was met by First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs David Zalkaliani. They spoke about Georgia-US strategic partnership. The First Deputy Minister thanked the United States and personally John Kerry for the support and contribution to the deepening of the Georgia-US bilateral relations.

For his part, John Kerry underlined Georgia’s impressive progress on the path of democratic, political and economic development.

The U.S. Secretary of State reiterated the important role of Georgia in the region. John Kerry wished success to the Georgian Government and Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, who, according to him, plays an important role in the correct development of the country.” (sic)

John Kerry paid an official visit in July emphasizing US-Georgia relations. During his visit Kerry met with the Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, President and Chairman of the Parliament. John Kerry also met with representatives of the opposition.