Saakashvili on UNM Split: The Rule of Losers is Over

“

Our people have shown their force and didn’t allow the implementation of Bidzina Ivanishvili’s plan to distance me from the UNM and draw the party into his hands.

Everyone has seen the number of ‘secessionists’ and everyone will believe in UNM’s multiplicity and force at the January 20 convention. I feel sorry for Gigi [Ugulava], who spoke more about me than about the oligarch who put him in jail. . .

The rule of losers is over. The party is united and strong as it has never been during the last 4 years, as tens thousands of activists regained control of it. . .

”