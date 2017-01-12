Visa Liberalization to be Voted on at Plenary Session of EP in February

The European Parliament’s Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice & Home Affairs (LIBE) voted today in favour of granting visa-free regime to Georgian citizens.

According to the European Parliament the final text of amended regulations was approved by 42 members of the committee, two members voted against with one abstention.

On February 2 voting on visa liberalization will also be held at the plenary session of the European Parliament.

The European Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy & Enlargement Negotiations, Johannes Hahn, has urged the European Council and European Parliament to decide on visa liberalization as soon as possible.

EU - Georgia relations have strengthened in recent years. The EU-Georgia Association Agreement was initialed at the Eastern Partnership Summit in Vilnius on November 29, 2013. On June 27, 2017 Georgia signed an Association Agreement with the European Union.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia hopes that the legislative procedure will come to an end by April 2017 and all Georgian citizens with biometric passports will be able to travel to EU member states for short - term visits of 90 - 180 days.