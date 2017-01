Ivanishvili Transports Another 100-year-old Tree by Sea

ფოტო: რუსთავი 2

Founder of Georgian Dream and former Prime Minister of Georgia Bidzina Ivanishvili has decided to transport another tree by sea.

The process will be carried out by company “Zimo”.

The tree will be transported today on January 13 from 12:00 to 15:00. According to Rustavi 2, several electric lines will be shut down especially for this occasion.

Last year, Ivanishvili transported a 100-year-old tulip tree along the Black Sea coast, from where it was then transferred to Ivanishvili’s dendrological park in Shekvetili. In November, Bidzina ivanishvili bought another tree which was worth 45,000 USD.