Parliamentary Minority to have Two Factions in Georgian Parliament

ფოტო: ტაბულა

In the aftermath of the UNM split when 21 MPs announced their departure from the party on January 12, the departing MPs will create 2 factions in the Georgian parliament - “European Georgia” and “European Georgia for a Better Future”.

The chairman of the first faction, “European Georgia”, will be Sergo Ratiani, whereas the chairman of the second will be Elene Khoshtaria.

Also, taking into account the fact that faction “National Movement for Georgia’s Advancement” (which is now “European Georgia for Better Future”) has two MPs remaining in United National Movement, Salome Samadashvili and Roman Gotsiridze might be replaced by Tengiz Gunava and Irakli Abesadze. This may take place because in order to create a new faction, 6 people are needed.

United National Movement has 5 MPs who have decided to remain in the party (including Samadashvili and Gotsiridze). One of the UNM’s MPs has not yet made any decision as to whether he will stay or not. In case he decides to remain in the party he will be able to create a new, third faction together with the other five MPs.

21 MPs and 27 members of the United National Movement left the party on January 12 and announced the formation of a new party. It is still unknown which side MP Azer Suleymanov will be taking.