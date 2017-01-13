Coalition of NGOs Urges Georgian Government to Publicize Gazprom Agreement

ფოტო: idfi

The coalition of 23 NGOs, Coalition for Euro-Atlantic Georgia”, issued an official statement regarding the government’s decision to agree with Gazprom on a deal to switch to a financial compensation system in exchange for allowing the transport of Russian natural gas into Armenia.

The coalition noted that, first of all, it is of utmost importance to make the new agreement public.

“We want to remind society that this was a heated topic of discussion last year as well, however, despite the negative feedback from civil society and experts, the conditions of the contract remained the same. Additionally, representatives of the Ministry of Energy acknowledged the potential risks and promised civil society representatives that they would do everything to keep the existing conditions of the contract.

Thus we think that it is of utmost importance to make the new agreement public, so that society has more information on the specific details of the agreement”, reads the coalition’s report.

According to the coalition the government of Georgia must answer the following questions:

What has changed since last year, when such conditions were unacceptable for the government?

Why should the seasonal deficit be filled with Russian gas?

What steps have been made by the government to ensure additional resources, taking into account the seasonal deficit?

Is the cost of transit in accordance to the demands of energy union and is it approved by the Georgian National Energy and Water Supply Regulatory Commission?

Below you can find a list of the members of the Coalition for a Euro-Atlantic Georgia:

Transparency International (TI) Georgia, Civil Development Agency (CiDA), International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy (ISFED), Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association (GYLA), Open Society Georgia Foundation (OSGF), Georgia’s Reforms Associates (GRASS), Atlantic Council of Georgia, Georgian Farmers Association, Institute for Development of Freedom of Information (IDFI), Economic Policy Research Center (EPRC), Green Alternative, Georgian Center for Security and Development (GCSD), Media Development Foundation (MDF), UN Association of Georgia (UNAG), Society and Banks, Georgian Foundation for Strategic and International Studies (GFSIS), Georgian Democracy Initiative (GDI), Georgian Institute of Politics, Regional Centre for Strategic Studies, In Depth Reporting and Advocacy Center, Voice from Georgia, Liberal Academy Tbilisi, Union Safari and World Experience for Georgia (WEG).