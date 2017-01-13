Gazprom: We Found Optimal Conditions for Both Sides

Gazprom-ის სათავო ოფისი ფოტო: newsweek.com

Gazprom Export issued an official statement on January 13, claiming conditions under which the deal had been concluded were optimal for both sides.

According to Gazprom’s statement, the agreement for 2017-2018 dictates that around 2-2.2 billion cubic meters will be transported through Georgia.

Director General of Gazprom Export Elena Burmistrova published a statement on Gazprom’s website today.

“Gazprom Export and Georgian party have reached an agreement on terms of Russian gas transit to Armenia through Georgia. In particular the parties agreed on shifting to currency transactions when paying for gas transit services.

In accordance with the reached agreement, the Russian side guarantees paying for services of transiting Russian gas through the Georgian territory to Armenia in 2017-2018 in the volume of 2.0 — 2.2 bcm per year as well as supplying Georgia with natural gas on flexible terms at the price which is by $30 per 1000 cubic meters lower than in 2016.

„As a result of series of meetings and longstanding negotiations, together with our Georgian partners we have managed to find commercial conditions which are optimal for both sides, and to reach an agreement on the terms of gas transit”, the statement read.

On January 11, Georgian Minister of Energy Kakha Kaladze confirmed that Georgia will switch to a financial compensation plan with Gazprom in exchange for allowing the transport of Russian natural gas into Armenia as of 2018.

Deputy Minister of Energy Mariam Valishvili explained the reasoning behind this decision, asserting that financial compensation is a widespread, international practice. She also added that she cannot say what the exact amount of money will be that Georgia will be paid.

“I want to assure you that this will be the best reimbursement which could be paid for this kind of service and in this industry”. She also added that, “of course, it’s not the 10% [of transit gas] that we’ve been receiving before, but it is a high price”.

Under the current deal, 2.4 billion cubic meters of gas are annually piped through Georgia to Armenia. Of that, .3 billion is received by Georgia free of charge.

Gazrprom offered a similar deal last year in 2016. However, the direction of the negotiations changed in March 2016 when Kaladze and the President of Azerbaijan’s SOCAR, Rovnag Abdullayev, signed a contract increasing the amount of Azerbaijani gas to be delivered to Georgia