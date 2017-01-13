Members of the United National Movement Meet with Saakashvili in Kyiv

ფოტო: ერთიანი ნაციონალური მოძრაობა

Members of the United National Movement met with former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili in Kyiv on January 15.

According to the members of the party the topic of the discussion was the January 20 Convention and the party’s future plans.

“We had a conversation regarding preparations for the January 20 convention and also the future, renewed plans of the United National Movement. We also discussed the mechanisms, levers and resources with which we should fight against Bidzina Ivanishvili. Ivanishvili is the source and root of all serious problems which exist in our society, including economic problems. . . “, said UNM party member Akaki Minashvili.

The United National Movement split after 21 MPs and 27 members of the United National Movement left the party on January 12 and announced the formation of a new party.