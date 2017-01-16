NDI: Jobs, Rising Prices and Poverty Top List of Main Issues

The National Democratic Institute released results of a survey targeting adults on Georgia’s main issues.

According to the poll which was conducted from November- December 4, the top issues for Georgians remains employment (58 percent), rising prices and inflation (38 percent) and poverty (30 percent).

When questioned on monetary income and expenses, 23 percent of respondents said they earned in between 261 - 400 GEL monthly. 21 percent claimed incomes of 401 - 800 GEL.

Three percent responded that the monthly income of their household exceeded 1600 GEL.

The poll also showed that 66 percent of the respondents considered themselves unemployed. In June of 2016, the same poll revealed that 63 percent of those questioned considered themselves unemployed.

Additionally, 26 percent of those questioned said that since the 2012 October elections, they and their households are worse off. 17 percent think their financial situation has improved, while 56 percent responded that their situation and that of their family has not changed.

The poll provides a nationwide representation of Georgia’s adult population, excluding occupied territories. 3,141 face-to-face interviews were completed.

The average margin of error is +/- 1,8 percent. NDI’s survey work is funded by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida).